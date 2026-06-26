Royals' Bobby Witt: Starting at DH on Friday

Witt (knee) is batting second as the designated hitter Friday against the White Sox.

Witt is back in the lineup for the first time since June 18, when he exited with a sprained MCL against the Cardinals. After missing the past week, Witt appears to be healthy enough to swing the bat and run the bases. Josh Rojas is making the start at shortstop and batting seventh for Kansas City. Witt is slashing .294/.368/.465 with 10 homers, 32 RBI, 40 runs scored, 28 stolen bases and a 35:57 BB:K across 337 plate appearances this season. He leads American League position players in WAR (4.3) and stolen bases.