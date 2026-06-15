Royals' Bobby Witt: Swipes two bases Sunday

Witt went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two steals in Sunday's 4-0 victory over Houston.

Witt's activity on the bases continued Sunday, as he recorded his ninth steal of the month and third multi-steal effort of the campaign to boost his season total to 26 stolen bases. The star shortstop is currently riding a modest five-game hitting streak, during which he has gone 9-for-22 (.409) with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored. Overall, Witt is hitting .287/.358/.455 with nine homers, 19 doubles, a triple, 28 RBI and 36 runs scored across 72 games this year.