Royals' Bubba Starling: Returns to Royals
Starling signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Monday.
The fifth-overall pick by the Royals back in 2011, Starling has stalled out at Triple-A in recent years, hitting just .225/.276/.336 at that level over the last three seasons. He'll be organizational depth in Kansas City and could finally make his big-league debut this season should injuries strike the Royals' outfield, but he's given very little reason to believe he can be a fantasy asset.
More News
-
Bubba Starling: Not tendered 2019 contract•
-
Royals' Bubba Starling: Out six weeks with finger injury•
-
Royals' Bubba Starling: Officially lands on minor-league DL•
-
Royals' Bubba Starling: Could miss extended period•
-
Royals' Bubba Starling: Leaves with oblique issue Thursday•
-
Royals' Bubba Starling: To begin rehab games next week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...