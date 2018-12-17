Starling signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Monday.

The fifth-overall pick by the Royals back in 2011, Starling has stalled out at Triple-A in recent years, hitting just .225/.276/.336 at that level over the last three seasons. He'll be organizational depth in Kansas City and could finally make his big-league debut this season should injuries strike the Royals' outfield, but he's given very little reason to believe he can be a fantasy asset.

More News
Our Latest Stories