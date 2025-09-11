Estevez picked up the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Guardians, tossing a perfect ninth inning.

Called upon in the ninth to protect a one-run lead, Estevez extended his scoreless streak to 10 appearances while converting his MLB-leading 39th save of the season. The veteran right-hander is now on the verge of becoming just the eighth Royal to ever reach the 40-save mark in a single campaign and the first since 2014. Estevez has been a model of consistency at the back end of Kansas City's bullpen, posting a 2.45 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 52:21 K:BB across 62.1 innings this year.