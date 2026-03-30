Royals' Carlos Estevez: Evaluated for possible IL stint
Estevez (ankle) is likely to remain unavailable to pitch in Monday's game versus the Twins and will be evaluated for a possible stint on the injured list, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Estevez is still sporting a walking boot on his left foot as he recovers from an ankle contusion that he suffered when struck by a line drive Saturday. X-rays came back negative, but the Royals will consider an IL stint for Estevez if he hasn't made enough improvement following Tuesday's off day. Between the ankle injury and declining velocity that dates back to spring training, Estevez's standing as the Royals' closer is on shaky ground. Lucas Erceg notched a save for Kansas City in Sunday's win over Atlanta but could be unavailable Monday since he's pitched back-to-back days. Matt Strahm has also pitched each of the previous two days, so the Royals might have limited bullpen options Monday.
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