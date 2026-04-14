Royals president of baseball operations J.J. Picollo said Tuesday on 96.5 The Fan that he's hopeful Estevez (foot) will be ready to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha within the next five days.

Working his way back from a left foot contusion, Estevez resumed throwing off a mound last week and it appears he could be ready to pitch in rehab games before the end of this week. The Royals want Estevez to be healthy but also to rediscover some lost velocity, so the reliever might stay on a rehab assignment until he gets into a groove. Lucas Erceg has gone 5-for-5 in save chances for the Royals and could keep the closer job even after Estevez returns.