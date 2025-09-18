Estevez picked up the save Wednesday against the Mariners, allowing one run on three hits in the ninth inning.

After leaving Sunday's win over Philadelphia due to mild back tightness, Estevez returned to action Wednesday but was shaky in collecting his MLB-leading 40th save. The earned run was his first allowed since Aug. 13 versus Washington, and the three hits given up were his most since July 3 in Seattle. Estevez has still produced a 2.53 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 52:22 K:BB over 64 innings, and the veteran right-hander appears to be locked in as the Royals' closer to close out his excellent campaign.