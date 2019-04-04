Hernandez is being held back in extended spring training while he rehabs a stress fracture in his rib, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

This sounds like it could be months, not weeks, before Hernandez is ready to make his 2019 debut, likely at High-A Wilmington. He has a pretty filthy repertoire when he is on, but many evaluators think Hernandez will eventually end up in the bullpen due to shaky command and inconsistent secondary offerings. The big 6-foot-4 righty is already 22 and has not pitched above Low-A.