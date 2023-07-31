Hernandez secured his first-career save Sunday in a 2-1 win over the Twins. He did not allow a hit, but did walk a batter and struck out two.

Hernandez was called upon to close out the game in the ninth with Scott Barlow presumably unavailable after throwing 41 pitches over the last two days. Hernandez has now recorded three holds and a save while tossing four shutout innings in his last four appearances. He's a prime candidate to take over the Royals' closing duties if Barlow were to get dealt to a contending team before the deadline. Hernandez is putting up career-best numbers thus far, posting a 3.57 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 63:15 K:BB in 53 innings.