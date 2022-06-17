site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-carlos-santana-on-bench-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Carlos Santana: On bench Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Santana is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics.
Santana started eight of the past nine games and will receive a day off after posting a 1.060 OPS during that span. Hunter Dozier will move to first base while Kyle Isbel starts in right field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read