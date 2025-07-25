The Royals designated Biggio for assignment Friday.

Kansas City needed to open a 40-man roster spot for the return of Hunter Harvey (shoulder) from the 60-day IL. Biggio hasn't been in the majors since he was sent to Triple-A on May 25 after slashing .174/.296/.246 with one home run, four RBI, nine runs scored, one stolen base and an 11:21 BB:K across 83 trips to the dish. He's been swinging the bat better at Triple-A Omaha, slashing .285/.375/.464 with four home runs, 23 RBI, 26 runs scored, one steal and a 20:37 BB:K over 176 plate appearances.