Lynch was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a left shoulder strain.
It's the same injury which cost him the first two months of the season. Lynch had authored three quality starts in four tries prior to struggling Tuesday versus the Tigers (although he did get the win) and it appears he might have been pitching compromised. It's not clear at this point how long he might be on the shelf.
