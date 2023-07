Olivares was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Guardians for undisclosed reasons.

Olivares had been set to bat cleanup and play left field. Instead, MJ Melendez will move from designated hitter to left, with Michael Massey joining the lineup as the DH. The Royals have yet to indicate whether Olivares is dealing with an injury, but if he's dealing with even a minor one, he's likely to sit Sunday as well with the All-Star break beginning Monday.