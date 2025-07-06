Fermin will start at catcher and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Fermin's playing time is back on the rise again, as he'll be getting his fifth consecutive start Sunday. Four of those starts have come behind the dish, as the Royals have been using top backstop Salvador Perez at designated hitter and first base more frequently in an effort to keep him fresh. Fermin is batting .275 over 167 plate appearances on the season but doesn't bring much power (two home runs) or speed (zero steals) to the table.