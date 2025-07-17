Royals' Hunter Harvey: Cleared for rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harvey (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Royals on Thursday.
Harvey has been shelved since mid-April with a right teres major strain and is finally ready to test things out in a game setting. Given how long he's been sidelined, Harvey's rehab assignment could be a relatively lengthy one.
