Royals' Hunter Harvey: Continuing mound work
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harvey (shoulder) resumed throwing off a mound at the end of June, MLB.com reports.
Working his way back from a right teres major strain, Harvey is continuing with his throwing progression at the Royals' spring training complex in Arizona. A rehab assignment would seem to be around the corner, but it's not clear what the target date for that is. Harvey has been shelved since mid-April.
