The Royals activated Harvey (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Friday.

Harvey hasn't pitched in the big leagues since April 7 due to a shoulder strain, but he appeared in three rehab games and is ready to return to the Royals' bullpen. Harvey was off to a hot start this season, registering a 0.00 ERA, 0.19 WHIP and 7:0 K:BB across 5.1 innings prior to his injury. Harvey should slot back in as a top setup man for Kansas City.