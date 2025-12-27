Harvey (groin) signed a contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Shoulder and adductor injuries limited Harvey to just 12 appearances with the Royals this past season, during which he struck out 11 batters and walked one over 10.2 shutout innings. The 31-year-old righty boasts a 3.11 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across his big-league career and will likely see action in high-leverage spots with the Cubs, though he doesn't project take many save chances away from Daniel Palencia.