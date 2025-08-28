Harvey (groin) completed a light bullpen session Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Harvey took another step forward in his recovery from the Grade 2 right adductor strain that has sidelined him since Aug. 11. He threw a short bullpen session of about 15 to 20 pitches, and while it wasn't a full workload, simply getting back on the mound is an encouraging sign for the Royals as they hope to see the right-hander return before season's end. Harvey's 2025 season has been marred by injuries, but when he's been on the mound he's delivered, tossing 12 scoreless appearances.