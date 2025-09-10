Harvey (groin) threw a live batting practice session Saturday but experienced soreness afterward, which has slowed his rehab, MLB.com reports.

Harvey's rehab from a Grade 2 right adductor strain, which has sidelined him since Aug. 11, has seemingly hit a setback. Since being traded to the Royals in July 2024, injuries have been a recurring issue, limiting him to just 12 appearances this season -- all scoreless. With September underway, it's unclear whether this latest snag will prevent him from returning before season's end or if he can still make it back with the big-league club.