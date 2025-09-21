Caglianone (elbow) is starting in right field and batting eighth Sunday against Toronto.

Caglianone made an early exit from Saturday's contest after being hit by a pitch on the right elbow in the seventh inning, but he appears to have emerged without a serious injury. The rookie outfielder had a five-game hitting streak snapped upon his departure, but he's been hitting well of late, posting a .911 OPS with two homers and six RBI over his past six contests.