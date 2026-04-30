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Caglianone is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

With lefty Jeffrey Springs on the hill for the Athletics, Caglianone will take a seat. Starling Marte is starting in right field and batting sixth. Caglianone is slashing .217/.250/.435 with one homer, two RBI and a 0:10 BB:K across 24 plate appearances against left-handed pitching this season. He hasn't been much better against right-handers.

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