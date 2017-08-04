Royals' Jake Junis: Developing fourth pitch
Junis is working diligently to improve his changeup so that he can bring a legitimate four-pitch arsenal back to the big leagues once recalled, Tony Boone of the Omaha World-Herald reports.
Junis relies heavily on a fastball-slider combo, but isn't shy to mix in his curveball. To be a top-tier pitcher, though, the ability to throw a consistent changeup is crucial. Junis realizes this development could make or break his role as an MLB starter. The Royals have recalled the 24-year-old five times this season, but most of his innings this year have been logged in 12 starts at Triple-A Omaha. Through 71 innings with the Storm Chasers, Junis owns a 2.92 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 86 strikeouts.
