McArthur (elbow) has begun a throwing program, MLB.com reports.

McArthur missed the entire 2025 season following surgery last offseason to address an olecranon fracture in his right elbow. He required a follow-up procedure in July to remove one of the two screws inserted into the elbow and only just recently was cleared to throw again. McArthur is scheduled for a follow-up appointment in mid-November to make sure his elbow is healing as expected.