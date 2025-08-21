Royals' John Rave: Taking seat against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rave is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.
Rave was included in the lineup for each of the Royals' last four games -- all against right-handed starters -- and went a collective 1-for-12 at the plate, bringing his average down to .205 for the season. The left-handed-hitting outfielder will head to the bench Thursday while southpaw Patrick Corbin takes the hill for Texas, and Rave could soon be at risk of losing out on more opportunities to play against right-handed pitching with rookie Jac Caglianone (hamstring) on track to return from the injured list as soon as this weekend.
