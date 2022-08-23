The Royals recalled Heasley from Triple-A Omaha ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks in Kansas City.

Reliever Collin Snider was moved to Triple-A to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for Heasley, who is set to make his 14th start of the season for Kansas City after generating a 5.61 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 46:29 over his previous 61 innings in the big leagues. Heasley will be taking over the rotation spot of Brad Keller, who was moved to the bullpen last week.