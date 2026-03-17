Royals' Jonathan India: Back in lineup Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
India (groin) is back in action at the top of the Royals order for Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers.
India was removed from Friday's Cactus League game versus the Diamondbacks due to right groin tightness. He then received a few days off to rest as a precautionary measure. There was not much concern for the second baseman's injury, but rather ensuring he will be available for Opening Day.
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