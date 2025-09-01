The Royals placed India on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a left wrist sprain.

India had been held out of the lineup in both of the Royals' previous two games, but the nature of his absence wasn't known until the team revealed Monday that he was dealing with an injury. The severity of the wrist sprain isn't known, making it difficult to speculate how quickly India might be able to return from the IL. While India is on the shelf, Michael Massey and Adam Frazier should be in line to see the bulk of the starts at second base.