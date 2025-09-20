Royals' Jonathan India: Losing work to Massey
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
India isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.
Saturday marks the fourth consecutive game that will begin with Michael Massey at the keystone and India on the bench. India has still appeared in two of the Royals' last three contests, though it seems his time as the regular second baseman in Kansas City has come to an end.
