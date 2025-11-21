The Royals and India avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $8 million contract, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

India was seen as a non-tender candidate after he slashed a disappointing .233/.323/.346 over 136 games in his first year in Kansas City, but the Royals ultimately decided to bring him back in his final year of arbitration eligibility. Slated to turn 29 next month, India played second base, third base and left field for the Royals in 2025 and could bounce around to different positions for them again in 2026.