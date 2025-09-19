Royals' Jonathan India: Sitting out third straight
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
India is out of the lineup for Friday's contest against the Blue Jays.
After starting six of the first save games upon his return from the injured list, India has now been on the bench for three games in a row. Michael Massey is getting a second straight start at second base for the Royals.
