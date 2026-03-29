Royals' Jonathan India: Taking seat Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
India is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Nick Loftin will step in at the keystone in place of India, who will rest after going 0-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts while starting in both of the Royals' first two games of the season.
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