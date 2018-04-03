Royals' Jorge Soler: Drives in lone run in win
Soler went 0-for-2 with an RBI in the Royals' 1-0 win over the Tigers on Tuesday.
With both teams getting quality pitching from their respective staffs and the cold weather in Detroit stifling offensive production, Soler's second-inning sacrifice fly proved to be the difference maker in the matinee affair. Soler is still looking for his first hit of the season and should have plenty of opportunity to get dialed in at the plate with the suspension of Jorge Bonifacio and injuries to Salvador Perez (knee) and Lucas Duda (hamstring) leaving the 26-year-old as one of the top power bats remaining in a weak lineup.
