Royals' Kris Bubic: Drafted by Royals with 40th pick

The Royals have selected Bubic with the 40th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot-3, 180-pound southpaw with a plus changeup and a low-90s fastball, Bubic has a chance to move quickly as a back-end starter. He posted a 2.62 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 101:32 K:BB in 86 innings during his junior season for Stanford, and will need to cut down on the free passes when he gets into pro ball. His curveball lags behind as an average third offering.