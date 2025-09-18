Isbel (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Mariners.

Isbel had to exit Wednesday's contest with left hamstring soreness, so it's no surprise he's sitting out Thursday's matinee. Whether Isbel will require a stint on the 10-day injured list is unclear. Mike Yastrzemski will shift over to center field for the Royals and will be flanked by Adam Frazier in left field and Jac Caglianone in right field in the series finale.