Wright (shoulder) hopes to be fully healthy for spring training and compete for a spot in the Royals' rotation, Jaylon Thompson of the Kansas City Star reports.

Wright underwent surgery in October of 2023 to repair a torn capsule in his right shoulder. He's now more than a year removed from that operation and in October touched 90 mph during a bullpen session. That's a far cry from the 95.1 mph Wright averaged with his four-seamer during his breakout 2022 campaign when he won 21 games and posted a 3.19 ERA, but the hope is that his velocity will continue to tick up as he further distances himself from surgery. It's no guarantee his stuff will bounce back as he returns from major shoulder surgery, but Wright will be one to keep a close eye on during spring training.