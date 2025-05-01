Wright (shoulder/hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment on May 2 at Double-A Northwest Arkansas, MLB.com reports.
Wright was behind in spring training as he continues to work his way back from October 2023 right shoulder surgery, and he suffered an additional setback in the form of a hamstring strain in late February. Expect Wright to have a lengthy rehab stint as he works his way back to form.
