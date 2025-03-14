Wright (shoulder) hopes to progress to throwing a live batting practice session next week, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Wright is coming off a lost 2024 season due to shoulder surgery and had a minor early-camp setback with a hamstring issue. The right-hander will need time to get built back up, so it's going to be a while before he's game-ready.
More News
-
Royals' Kyle Wright: Throws bullpen session Saturday•
-
Royals' Kyle Wright: Suffers mild hamstring strain•
-
Royals' Kyle Wright: Could throw live BP next week•
-
Royals' Kyle Wright: Avoids arbitration•
-
Royals' Kyle Wright: Hopes to be 100 percent for spring•
-
Royals' Kyle Wright: Placed on 60-day IL•