Wright (shoulder/hamstring) was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday.
Wright is continuing his rehab from right shoulder surgery and also picked up a hamstring strain in camp, so he's not yet ready for game action. The club should have more news on a timetable for his return shortly considering he tossed a live batting practice session Thursday.
