Erceg secured his second save of the season in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Nationals after tossing a scoreless ninth inning.

Erceg was called upon for the save chance with Carlos Estevez having pitched each of the last three days. Erceg needed just seven pitches to retire the side. It was just his second time in his last eight appearances he did not allow a baserunner. Tuesday was his only other converted save this season aside from April 25. Estevez is second in baseball with 30 saves and will only give way if injured or unavailable. Erceg is sitting pretty behind him with a 2.52 ERA and 19 holds.