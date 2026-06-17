Royals' Luinder Avila: Bounces back for second win

Avila (2-3) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over 5.2 innings in a 6-2 victory over the Nationals. He struck out five.

The right-hander got chased in the first inning by the Astros in his last trip to the mound, but Avila shook off that disaster and came one out shy of recording his first career quality start, tossing 59 of 91 pitches for strikes before being lifted when he ran into trouble in the sixth. Since moving into the rotation at the beginning of June, Avila has posted a 6.06 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 13:11 K:BB in 16.1 innings over four starts. He'll look to build on Wednesday's performance in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Tampa Bay.