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Royals' Luinder Avila: Can't escape first inning

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Avila (1-3) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Astros after allowing eight runs on five hits, including two home runs, and three walks over two-thirds of an inning.

Avila gave up two home runs to star slugger Yordan Alvarez while being responsible for eight of the nine runs the Astros scored in the first inning. This was a step in the wrong direction for Avila, who was coming off back-to-back starts in which he'd allowed just one run over five frames. Avila, who carries a 7.02 ERA over his last five starts, is slated to make his next start on the road against the Nationals.

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