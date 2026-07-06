Royals' Luinder Avila: Earns fourth win

Avila (4-3) earned the win Sunday against the Phillies, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings.

Avila threw 41 of his 69 pitches for strikes and limited Philadelphia to one hit through the first four innings. His lone blemish came in the fifth, when Bryson Stott tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly one batter later. Avila has now allowed one run or fewer in five of his seven starts since the beginning of June. The two blowup outings have inflated his numbers to a 5.04 ERA with a 27:19 K:BB across 30.1 innings during that span. Avila is scheduled to make his next start on the road against Baltimore.