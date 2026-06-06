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Royals' Luinder Avila: Gets another turn through rotation

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Avila is slated to start Saturday's game against the Twins.

After primarily working out of the bullpen throughout the season, Avila moved into the rotation this past Monday against the Reds. Avila came through with a serviceable performance in Cincinnati, picking up a win while striking out five batters and giving up one earned run on two hits and four walks across five innings. Avila tossed 86 pitches in that contest, so he should be capable of handling a traditional starter's workload moving forward.

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