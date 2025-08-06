Triple-A Omaha reinstated Avila (shoulder) from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Avila appears ready to slot back into the Omaha rotation for the first time since late May after missing more than two months while recovering from a right shoulder impingement. The 23-year-old made three rehab appearances for High-A Quad Cities prior to being activated, covering six innings and striking out 10 while allowing two earned runs on four hits and three walks.