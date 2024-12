Garcia (elbow) is expected to be ready for the start of spring training, MLB.com reports.

Garcia reported soreness in his right elbow while playing catch recently and an MRI revealed bone chips, which he had surgically removed Thursday. The Royals are calling the procedure "minor" and do not expect the infielder's availability for the beginning of spring training to be impacted. Garcia slashed .231/.281/.332 with seven home runs and 37 stolen bases for Kansas City during the 2024 regular season.