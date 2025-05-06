Garcia went 1-for-2 with two steals, two walks, one RBI and a run scored in Monday's 3-0 victory over the White Sox.

After popping a pair of homers Sunday, Garcia continued his recent stellar play by swiping his eighth and ninth bags in this contest. The 25-year-old has been on fire over his last eight games, batting .467 (14-for-30) with six runs scored and five RBI while going a perfect 6-for-6 on the basepaths. Through 136 plate appearances, Garcia is slashing .322/.390/.496 with 15 RBI and runs scored apiece.