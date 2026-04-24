Garcia (elbow), who is out of the lineup for Friday's series opener versus the Angels, said he's feeling better and hopes to be available off the bench before potentially returning to the lineup Saturday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Garcia described the elbow injury he sustained during Wednesday's game against the Orioles as a cramp, which is encouraging even though he's not starting Friday. Nick Loftin is picking up a start at third base Friday, but Garcia should be good to go in short order..