Royals' Michael Lorenzen: Can't make it through five
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lorenzen didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Rangers, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits and a walk across 4.1 innings. He struck out six.
While Lorenzen's final line could've looked much worse, the right-hander still failed to make it through the fifth inning after throwing 89 pitches. Overall, it was a step backwards for Lorenzen, after he held the White Sox scoreless across four innings in his last outing, his first following a month-long stint on the IL. Lorenzen sports a 4.50 ERA through 20 starts (108 innings) this season with a 1.34 WHIP and 94:32 K:BB.
