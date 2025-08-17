Lorenzen did not factor into Saturday's decision against the White Sox, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out three across four scoreless innings.

Lorenzen was activated from the 15-day IL ahead of Saturday's start after fully recovering from a strained left oblique. Though he kept the White Sox off the board in his first outing since July 6, he ran his pitch count up to 82 (44 strikes), which necessitated his removal after four frames of work. Lorenzen should get longer leash for his next start, which is slated for next week at home against the Rangers.